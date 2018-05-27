Tatum (head) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cavaliers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Tatum was evaluated for a concussion after hitting heads with Kevin Love during Game 6, but he'll be good to go for Game 7. He's averaged 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 36.3 minutes during the Eastern Conference Finals, so he figures to play a key role if the Celtics hope to advance.