Walsh ended with six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 98-96 loss to Indiana.

Walsh logged 26 minutes in the loss, which is the most he has played in his past five games. After a stint in the starting lineup, Walsh has since been reduced to a limited role off the bench. In four games over the past week, Walsh has averaged just 1.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes per game. Given the uncertainty in Boston, there is no reason to consider Walsh a pickup based on this effort.