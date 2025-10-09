Minott compiled eight points (4-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-103 preseason win over Memphis.

Minott was one of only two Boston players to see at least 25 minutes, making the most of his opportunity with an impressive two-way performance. Coming over from Minnesota during the offseason, Minott finds himself in a favorable position after years of playing as nothing more than a depth piece. While his exact role is unclear, a performance like this is unlikely to go unnoticed. Outside of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Sam Hauser, the nightly rotation is anyone's guess. Minott is worth keeping an eye on, just in case he carves out a 25-minute per-night role.