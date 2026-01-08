site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Josh Minott: Out again Friday
RotoWire Staff
Minott (ankle) will not play Friday against the Raptors.
Minott will be sidelined for a second straight game Friday. He fell out of the rotation before his latest injury, however, so this won't have a big impact in fantasy hoops.
