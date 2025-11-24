Minott had 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes during Sunday's 138-129 win over Orlando.

Minott's role within Boston's rotation has been very inconsistent since being relegated to the bench, as Minott dropped 16 points in 20 minutes on elite efficiency Sunday after going scoreless in just seven minutes Friday. With Neemias Queta (ankle) exiting the game early, Minott may be a candidate to inherit more playing time should Queta be sidelined, but will likely not supplant him in the starting lineup due to positional difference.