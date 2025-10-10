Celtics' Josh Minott: With first unit Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Minott is starting in Friday's preseason game against the Raptors.
Boston will give Minott a rare opportunity to play with the first unit Friday. However, the swingman will likely be a bench player for the Celtics to begin the regular season.
More News
-
Celtics' Josh Minott: Impressive two-way performance•
-
Celtics' Josh Minott: Gets two-year deal with Boston•
-
Josh Minott: Team optioned declined•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Receives rare playoff minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Logs 12 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Rare appearance in win•