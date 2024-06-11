The Celtics announced Tuesday that Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg during the third quarter of Game 2 against Dallas on Sunday. He's considered day-to-day, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

The injury Porzingis suffered in Game 2 is unrelated to the calf strain that kept him out for 10 straight postseason games. However, his availability for Game 3 is still in doubt. The Celtics will release their official injury report Tuesday night, which should provide further clarity. Porzingis scored 20 points (8-13 FG) in 21 minutes during his return in Game 1, and he was impactful in Game 2 before being taken out, posting 12 points (4-7 FG), four rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes.