Porzingis finished with 20 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 victory over Orlando in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite dealing with a gash on his forehead, which required some attention during Game 2, Porzingis made a considerable impact on both ends of the floor Wednesday. The veteran big man stepped up for Boston with Jayson Tatum (wrist) on the mend, as he lived at the free-throw line. The veteran scorer hit 10 of a game-high 14 attempts from the charity stripe, which gave the defending NBA champions a big boost, resulting in the team taking a commanding 2-0 lead ahead of the series shifting to Orlando for the next two games.