Porzingis finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 win over the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite battling foul trouble throughout the game, Porzingis turned in a much-improved performance, helping the Celtics to an important road victory. While it was good to see him active on the offensive end, it's fair to say Porzingis is still short of where he needs to be. Boston will be hoping he can build on this effort in what could be the series-clinching game on Tuesday.