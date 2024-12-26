Porzingis was spotted without a visible brace on his left ankle in the postgame locker room after he missed the entire second half of Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers with an injury, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis logged nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 13 minutes over the first two quarters of the contest, but he apparently tweaked his surgically repaired ankle at some point late in the first half. Despite not returning to the game, the fact that Porzingis wasn't seen with any protection on his ankle offers hope that he avoided anything too serious. The Celtics will have Thursday off before returning to action Friday against the Pacers.