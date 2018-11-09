Irving will not play in Friday's game against the Jazz due to his grandfather's funeral, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Irving's absence, which comes following a huge 39-point performance in Thursday's comeback win over the Suns, is not expected to last more than one game. In Irving's absence, Terry Rozier is expected to get the start at point guard, and he should see a huge dose of minutes in Utah.

