Irving notched 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Friday's 135-111 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Irving showcased his perimeter shooting ability, connecting on five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, and he also thrived as a playmaker. Even though Irving was taking it slow in the preseason, as this was his first taste of competitive action since early 2025 due to a torn ACL, he looked better than anticipated. Irving didn't play in the fourth quarter as Dallas managed his workload, but he should be good to go for the regular-season opener against the Rockets on Wednesday, Oct. 21.