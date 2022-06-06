Smart totaled two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 107-88 loss to Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. He also had five turnovers.

Engaging in mental and physical warfare with fellow scrapper Draymond Green, Smart was a canceled out of the box score with an extremely quiet performance. Smart had combined for four turnovers over his past four games, prior to some carelessness Sunday. Additionally, Smart had connected on at least one three in every playoff contest until Sunday. He'll look to be better across the board in Game 3.