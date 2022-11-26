Smart contributed four points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-104 win over the Kings. He also had four turnovers.

Smart logged his 27th career game with zero made field goals. Ironically, the most recent of such contests came against Sacramento as well, back in January. For the season, Smart is shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from deep -- figures in-line with his career averages of 38.3 percent and 32.1 percent, respectively.