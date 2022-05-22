Smart (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat on Monday.
Smart took a hard fall at the beginning of the second half during Game 3, but he was able to return to the contest moments later and ultimately finished the game with 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-5 FT) and seven assists. However, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Sunday that Smart is still dealing with swelling around his right ankle and suffered a "pretty bad sprain." Udoka added that Smart will be reassessed Monday morning, but it'd be a surprise if the Defensive Player of the Year was ruled out for Game 4.
