Smart posted eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 121-107 loss to Chicago.

Smart returned to action Monday but came up short, at least on the offensive end of the floor. While he did manage to contribute across most categories, his lack of consistent scoring continues to be a source of frustration. With that said, those who snapped him up in drafts should have been prepared for nights like this, given his spotty offensive history. He will look to get things going against the Mavericks on Wednesday.