Smart generated 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 win over the Pistons.
Smart is playing well as the official placeholder for Kemba Walker, who should make his return later in the month. Even though his role will reduce to a degree, he'll benefit from Boston's tight backcourt rotation, and Smart has the tools to provide support at either guard position.
