Smart registered 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 130-108 loss to the Nets.

The 27-year-old shot 6-of-13 from the field for the second game in a row, a span in which he's averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.0 three-pointers, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals. Smart is averaging 34.2 minutes over his first two playoff games, which is a trend that should continue with Jaylen Brown (wrist) out for the season. The seven-year guard will look to help get the Celtics in the win column at home on Friday.