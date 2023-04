Smart (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Smart has missed a pair of games with neck spasms and is at risk of missing a third. Considering the Celtics' are locked into the two seed, it wouldn't be surprising for Smart to sit the regular-season finale. Fantasy managers should check back in closer to tipoff to get a better idea of what the Celtics rotation will look like.