Smart (right ankle) is targeting a Wednesday return against Detroit according to Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT.

Smart has been sidelined since Jan. 21 and will almost certainly have restrictions in his first game back. However, the Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum (illness) and Jaylen Brown (face), so Smart could be looking at some heavy usage during his time on the floor. Derrick White has been outstanding lately but will lose some steam with Smart coming back.