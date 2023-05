Smart (ankle) is available for Sunday's Game 4 versus Philadelphia, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Smart is dealing with numerous injuries, most recently a left ankle sprain, but he'll suit up again Sunday. The point guard has yet to miss a postseason game thus far, averaging 15.8 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.2 minutes across nine appearances.