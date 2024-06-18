Pritchard posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in under one minute of run in Monday's 106-88 Game 5 Championship-clinching win over the Mavericks.

As he did periodically during the season and post-season, Pritchard once again drained a half-court end-of-quarter three just when the Celtics needed a boost. In Game 5, he heaved a half-court triple with under four seconds to help Boston take a 21-point lead into halftime. It was a lead the Celtics would never relinquish and earned Boston its 18th banner. Pritchard hit three triples over five 2024 NBA Finals games. FastPP has three more years remaining on his current contract, so expect more off-the-bench heroics moving forward.