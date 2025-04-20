Pritchard will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Pritchard is coming off an impressive regular-season finale performance for Boston, finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in the win over the Pelicans. However, the talented young guard will resume a bench role for Game 1 against Orlando on Sunday.
