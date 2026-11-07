Pritchard tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 119-80 win over the Hornets.

Pritchard made all four of his field goals from beyond the arc to snap a 0-for-12 drought from three in his previous three contests. Inconsistency has been Pritchard's biggest issue so far. He has failed to score more than 12 points in four straight games, but he's also surpassed the 25-point mark twice already. At the end of the day, while his ability to produce across multiple categories remains encouraging, Pritchard's fantasy outlook still depends on his perimeter shooting as his primary source of production.