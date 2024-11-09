Pritchard finished Friday's 108-104 overtime win over the Nets with 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and one steal over 34 minutes.

Pritchard continues to be the Celtics' spark plug off the bench this season, as he logged 20 points Friday for the third time. With Jaylen Brown (hip) sidelined, Pritchard has stepped into a larger scoring role alongside Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, and the fifth-year point guard has been particularly lethal from three-point range. Through the first 10 games of the 2024-25 regular season, Pritchard is averaging 16.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting (including 41.3 percent from three on 9.2 3PA/G), 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals over 28.7 minutes per game.