Williams contributed four points (2-2 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 130-122 loss to the Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Williams was a non-factor in the loss, a trend that has been building since he returned to action a month ago. While the defensive upside is clear for all to see, ongoing injuries have resulted in an inability to build any sort of momentum. At this point, the Celtics will be hoping he can simply stay healthy, with a view to him providing more input further down the track.