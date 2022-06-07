Williams (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics.

Williams continues to be listed on the injury report with knee soreness, but he's been available for six consecutive contests. However, the center has struggled during that stretch, averaging just 7.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game. The talented center will likely be available once again, but it's unclear how productive he can be while dealing with the lingering pain.