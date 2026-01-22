Hauser closed Wednesday's 119-104 win over the Pacers with 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes.

Hauser stayed scorching hot from downtown Wednesday, drilling five three-pointers on seven attempts. The 28-year-old forward's 19 made triples over the last three games are the most by a Celtic since Hauser hit 21 over a three-game span during the 2023-2024 season. Since entering the starting lineup Jan. 3, Hauser is averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 threes, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals over 27.9 minutes per outing.