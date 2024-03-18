Hauser (ankle) won't play Monday against the Pistons, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official sitereports.

Hauser was on fire in Sunday's 130-104 win over the Wizards, scoring a season-high 30 points while going 10-for-13 from three-point range before leaving in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. Given that he was unable to return, Hauser's absence for the second leg of a back-to-back set hardly comes as a surprise. With Hauser and multiple other key rotation players sitting, the Celtics could turn to Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk to fill Hauser's minutes at forward.