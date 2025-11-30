Hauser finished Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes.

The 27-year-old forward has largely struggled to take advantage of Jayson Tatum's (Achilles) absence this season, though Hauser led the Celtics' bench in points Saturday. He has recorded 14 points in two of his last three appearances, though he had scored in single digits in 11 consecutive contests before that three-game stretch. The Virginia product also led the second unit in rebounds and assists against Minnesota, with his four dimes marking a new season high.