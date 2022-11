Brown recorded 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 141-129 win over Raptors 905.

Brown made his first appearance in the G League since Nov. 4 and was efficient from the field en route to 22 points. Over two games with Delaware, he's posted 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.1 minutes per game.