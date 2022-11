Brown recorded 17 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 111-105 win over the Swarm.

Brown struggled with his shot for a second straight game but still notched his second double-digit scoring outing over his first four G League appearances. The 25-year-old also set season highs in defensive rebounds, assists and blocks during the win.