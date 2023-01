Randle collected 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes Monday against Long Island.

Randle finished second on his team in scoring behind Grand Golden, and he led Grand Rapids with three made triples. The 29-year-old continues to serve as a key contributor for his team by averaging 14.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals through nine regular-season games.