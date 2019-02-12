Chris Bosh: Calls end to comeback

Bosh confirmed in an appearance this week on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" that he's no longer pursuing a return to professional basketball, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. "That part of my life is over. That has been a tough thing to deal with, but I'm good, which has taken a long time [for me to accept]...I could have kept playing. But man, that time has passed. I've made the decision not to pursue it anymore," Bosh told Simmons.

Bosh made his last NBA appearance came Feb. 9, 2016 before doctors discovered that he was dealing with a recurrence of blood clots. The Heat shut him down for the rest of the season as a result of the condition, but Bosh had been hopeful to return in 2016-17 while taking blood thinners. Because of the heightened medical risk that would present, multiple doctors were unwilling to clear Bosh to play, much to the veteran's frustration. Bosh was later released by the Heat in July 2017 and had kept the faint hope of playing alive, but his medical situation made teams to reluctant to take a flier on the big man. Now apparently at peace with life after basketball, Bosh is set to have his jersey retired by the Heat on March 26, officially spelling an end to a 13-year career that included 11 All-Star appearance and two NBA titles.