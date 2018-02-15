Chris Bosh: Pondering NBA comeback attempt

Bosh indicated Thursday that he's pondering a potential NBA comeback, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "I've been in the gym. I can still play basketball. No, I'm not done yet," Bosh said.

Bosh has been out of the league since the 2015 season, which was when he first found out about a potentially life-threatening blood clot issue. At the time, the Heat medical staff wasn't willing to let him play through it, though Bosh now believes the condition can be managed. It's unclear if any other NBA team would be willing to bring Bosh in due to those health concerns and at this point, nothing is imminent. That said, it appears Bosh still has the itch to play and he's going to do everything he can to latch on with a contender by next season. "Next season, yeah," Bosh said of a potential comeback. "The roster spots haven't been filled this season yet, so it's always a possibility."