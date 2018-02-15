Chris Bosh: Pondering NBA comeback attempt
Bosh indicated Thursday that he's pondering a potential NBA comeback, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "I've been in the gym. I can still play basketball. No, I'm not done yet," Bosh said.
Bosh has been out of the league since the 2015 season, which was when he first found out about a potentially life-threatening blood clot issue. At the time, the Heat medical staff wasn't willing to let him play through it, though Bosh now believes the condition can be managed. It's unclear if any other NBA team would be willing to bring Bosh in due to those health concerns and at this point, nothing is imminent. That said, it appears Bosh still has the itch to play and he's going to do everything he can to latch on with a contender by next season. "Next season, yeah," Bosh said of a potential comeback. "The roster spots haven't been filled this season yet, so it's always a possibility."
More News
-
Chris Bosh: Officially waived by Heat•
-
Heat's Chris Bosh: Unofficially agrees to part ways with Heat•
-
Heat's Chris Bosh: Working as television analyst•
-
Heat's Chris Bosh: Seemingly pondering retirement•
-
Heat's Chris Bosh: Miami career believed to be over•
-
Heat's Chris Bosh: Playing career could be over•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...