Chris Bosh: Still considering NBA comeback
Bosh, who hasn't played competitive basketball since Feb. 9, 2016, could petition the NBA for a return to the court during the upcoming season, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reports.
Bosh has been out of the league since the summer of 2017, when the Heat officially released him after the team was unwilling to clear him for game action following multiple recurrences of blood clots. Though Bosh would face substantial risk of life-threatening internal bleeding as a result of the hard contact inherent in basketball, it apparently hasn't dissuaded him from calling an end to his career. The 34-year-old Bosh would likely have to overcome several hurdles -- both legal and physical -- before teams indulge his request to play again, but Deveney speculates that the Lakers would be the most logical landing spot for the 11-time All-Star. Bosh maintains a residence in the Los Angeles area and has plenty of familiarity with the newly signed LeBron James from their four years as teammates in Miami.
