Bogdanovic was diagnosed with a ruptured hamstring muscle while playing for the Serbian national team at EuroBasket and will return to Los Angeles for rehabilitation, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The severity of Bogdanovic's injury is unclear, though his status will be worth monitoring ahead of the Clippers' preseason opener against the Nuggets on Oct. 12. The sharpshooter was acquired by Los Angeles from Atlanta in February and averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers across 25.0 minutes per game in 30 regular-season appearances (four starts) with the Clippers. He also shot 42.7 percent from beyond the arc during that span.