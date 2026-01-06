default-cbs-image
Bogdanovic (hamstring) will remain in Los Angeles during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Bogdanovic will remain in LA to work on strengthening his left hamstring, which means he won't have a chance to return until Jan. 12 at the absolute earliest. He can be considered week-to-week until the club has another update to share.

