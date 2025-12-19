default-cbs-image
Bogdanovic is starting Thursday's game against the Thunder, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Bogdanovic will draw the start in place of James Harden, who is out Thursday with a calf injury. Bogdanovic is averaging 22.6 minutes in his last five appearances, all off the bench, but he should be in line for more opportunities in Harden's absence.

