Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Steps into starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic is starting Thursday's game against the Thunder, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Bogdanovic will draw the start in place of James Harden, who is out Thursday with a calf injury. Bogdanovic is averaging 22.6 minutes in his last five appearances, all off the bench, but he should be in line for more opportunities in Harden's absence.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Sees 19 minutes in loss•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Delivers nine points in return•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Saturday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable for Saturday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Still out with hip contusion•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't play Wednesday•