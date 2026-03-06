Bogdanovic is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to an illness.

Bogdanovic has spent the vast majority of the season outside of head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation, appearing in just two games since the start of January. While he recently saw a rare 17-minute stint on Feb. 26 against the Timberwolves due to Kawhi Leonard's absence, his status for Friday is now in doubt due to an illness. Even if he is cleared to play, Bogdanovic is unlikely to see action unless the Clippers find themselves shorthanded on the wing.