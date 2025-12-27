Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hip) won't return to Friday's game against Portland, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic exited Friday's contest in the first quarter due to left hip tightness and was deemed questionable to return before being ruled out in the third quarter. He'll finish with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across two minutes. The veteran shooting guard's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against Detroit.
