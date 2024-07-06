Christie agreed Friday with the Clippers on a four-year, $7.9 million contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The fourth year of the deal is a club option worth an estimated $2.49 million. The No. 46 overall pick in last month's 2024 NBA Draft, Christie won't turn 19 years old until later this month and is viewed as more of a long-term project from the Clippers rather than someone who's expected to be a major contributor as a rookie. During his lone collegiate season at Minnesota, the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.0 minutes over 33 appearances while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range.