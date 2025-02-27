Jones is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Jones has alternated between starting and coming off the bench over the last five games, and he'll be part of the first unit for Wednesday's tilt. He's joined by James Harden, Kris Dunn, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup.
