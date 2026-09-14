The Clippers and Raptors both agreed Monday to complete the trade sending Leonard to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram (heel), Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-rounders, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The deal hit a snag in July when the league investigated Leonard and the Clippers for salary-cup circumvention, but it's now official ahead of training camp. The 2023 first-rounder is searching for a fresh start in Los Angeles after averaging 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game across 76 regular-season appearances (one start) for the Raptors last year.