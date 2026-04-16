Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Available Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors.
Jackson missed the Clippers' final eight regular-season games due to a sprained right ankle, though he'll return for Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over his last 10 appearances during the regular season, the big man averaged 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 79.2 percent from the field across 18.2 minutes per contest.
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