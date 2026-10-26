Jackson had 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 loss to the Thunder.

Jackson delivered a well-rounded performance in his third consecutive start, grabbing four offensive rebounds while contributing defensively. Although he missed both free-throw attempts and committed four turnovers, his ability to provide rebounds, steals and blocks makes him an intriguing option in deeper fantasy formats while he continues to receive meaningful minutes.