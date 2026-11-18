Jackson posted eight points (4-6 FG), five rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 loss to Utah.

Jackson continues to provide solid defensive production, recording multiple blocks in consecutive games and six total over his last three appearances. The veteran big man has averaged 16.8 minutes over his last four contests, limiting his overall fantasy upside despite his efficient scoring and shot-blocking ability. He remains a viable blocks specialist in deeper category-based leagues.