Jackson (ankle) could return as soon as for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Thunder, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.

Jackson has been out of action since March 27 due to a right ankle sprain. If he's unable to return Sunday, then the next time that he would be available would be for the Suns' opening game in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Jackson averaged 18.3 minutes per game off the bench across his 14 outings prior to his injury, and his return would bolster the Clippers' depth at center behind starter Brook Lopez.