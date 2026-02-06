Jackson (trade pending) won't play for the Clippers on Friday versus the Kings or Saturday versus the Timberwolves, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

After being acquired from the Pacers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, Jackson is joining his new squad in Minnesota, but the team doesn't plan for him to make his Clippers debut until Tuesday's game in Houston. With Jackson out for the next two games, Brook Lopez should start at center while Yanic Konan Niederhauser serves as the primary backup.