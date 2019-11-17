Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Expected back Monday

Coach Doc Rivers said after Saturday's 150-101 win over the Hawks that Leonard (knee) would "most likely" return to action Monday against the Thunder, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leonard has sat out the Clippers' last two games with a sore left knee, delaying his opportunity to play alongside Paul George, who was cleared to make his season debut Thursday after missing the first nine contests while recovering from offseason shoulder surgeries. Based on Rivers' comments, it sounds like Leonard's knee issue is minor, and the two superstars are on track to play their first minutes together Monday. Despite having at least one of George or Leonard missing from every game this season, Los Angeles has rolled to an 8-5 record and owns the third-best scoring differential in the Western Conference.